In Shopian case, DNA samples expected soon

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Jammu, Sep 20: Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh on Saturday said the DNA sample report of three youths killed in an alleged fake encounter in Shopian district is expected soon and subsequent action will be taken accordingly.

On July 18, the Army had claimed that three militants were killed in Amshipura village in the higher reaches of south Kashmir's Shopian district.

However, the families of the three men from Rajouri identified them as their kin and had filed a police complaint.

Police had taken the DNA samples of three families from Rajouri district on August 14 for matching it with the DNA of the three youths who were killed in Shopian.

"The police probe and Army inquiry is moving in a parallel manner. We are working in our own way and have taken and dispatched DNA samples. The report is expected soon," Singh told reporters in Rajouri district.

On Friday, the Army said it has found "prima facie" evidence that its troops "exceeded" powers under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act and has initiated disciplinary proceedings.

Responding to a question about the progress of the police probe into the Shopian incident, the DGP said further action would be taken after receiving the DNA report.

He said the Army has asserted in clear terms that appropriate action will be taken against its personnel in accordance with their culpability.