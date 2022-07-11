In setback for OPS amid power tussle with EPS, Madras HC gives nod for AIADMK

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chennai, May 11: In a setback for AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam or OPS, the Madras High Court on Monday gave its go-ahead to a crucial general council meeting to decide the future leadership structure of the party.

Justice Krishnan Ramaswamy delivered the verdict on Monday morning, which allowed the the faction led by Edappady K Palaniswami, also known as EPS to hold the general council meeting, the supreme decision-making body of the main opposition party in Tamil Nadu.

After hearing the lengthy arguments of the senior counsel for OPS and EPS, the judge had on July 8 reserved the orders for Monday.

The court also dismissed another suit challenging the general council meeting.

The meeting could be conducted in accordance with the law, the judge said.

While O Panneerselvam was twice chosen as J Jayalalithaa's stand-in-chief minister and is now suffering dwindling support, Edappadi K Palaniswami has garnered overwhelming popularity among party workers.

O Panneerselvam, or OPS, and Edappadi K Palaniswami, or EPS, have been at odds for months over how the party should be run, with the former advocating for the present joint leadership arrangement and the latter advocating for single leadership with himself as the party General Secretary.

The GC meeting may decide to dismiss Panneerselvam as treasurer since he has "failed" to fulfil his obligations. According to reports, Panneerselvam is planning to miss the meeting and instead meet with supporters at his Greenways Road home. With the OPS camp vehemently opposing the meeting to select Palaniswami as the top leader, the party has built entrance control equipment such as flap barriers and turnstiles to admit only permitted personnel with access cards, a first for any political organisation in Tamil Nadu.

The AIADMK has been embroiled in significant intra-party debate over the subject of single-leadership since last month, and Palaniswami has the support of an overwhelming majority, while Panneerselvam has been marginalised in the party. The AIADMK is anticipated to take action against Panneerselvam soon.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court allowed Team EPS to proceed with the meeting in accordance with the law, but Team OPS contended that the meeting's behaviour was technically unlawful and hence void. According to the bylaws, only the Coordinator and Joint Coordinator are authorised to call the meeting.