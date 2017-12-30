In poll-bound Meghalaya, it’s Mission 40 for BJP

Shillong, Dec 30: Months before the Gujarat Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah envisioned Mission 150 for the party. For the late comers, Mission 150 stands for the BJP's plan to win 150 seats in the 182-member Gujarat Legislative Assembly.

It is different that the party managed to bag 99 seats in the recently held elections in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Nonetheless, the BJP emerged as the winner.

Now, in the northeastern state of Meghalaya, which is likely to vote for a new assembly in early next year, the BJP is all set to materialise its 'grand dream', Mission 40. This means, this time in Meghalaya, the BJP aims to win 40 seats in the 60-member state Legislative Assembly.

In the Congress-ruled state, the saffron party has no MLAs in the current state Assembly. Like in Gujarat, in Meghalaya too, the BJP under Shah is planning high. In fact, the BJP national chief will visit the poll-bound state on January 6, stated reports.

According to reports, Shah will first visit the Garo hills to address a public meeting at Tikrikilla. The same day, he will fly to Shillong to inaugurate the BJP office in the state capital.

A few days ago, PM Modi was in the state where he inaugurated Shillong-Nongstoin-Rongjeng-Tura Road. During the event, Modi attacked the ruling Congress government for allegedly ruining the state during its 15 years regime.

"The wave for change, which began with the Assam elections, is now reaching Meghalaya. This state can do wonders. Fifteen years of Congress rule has ruined Meghalaya," the PM said.

The BJP, which is already governing Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur, is now eyeing to form government in Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura, where elections are due early next year.

"Why has the Congress government in Meghalaya committed so many scams? There was irregularity in the appointment of teachers. Incompetent people were appointed on the recommendations of Congress MLA and MP. Today, there is a shortage of 1,700 teachers in the primary schools of Meghalaya," Modi said.

"Tired of such a corrupt system, Meghalaya's brilliant youth have been frustrated by the unemployment. Who is responsible for this?" asked the PM.

On Friday, eight MLAs in Meghalaya, including five of the ruling Congress, resigned from the state assembly to join the NDA constituent National People's Party (NPP), just a few months ahead of elections.

Last year, the saffron party won the first Assembly polls in the region by defeating the Congress in the Assam Assembly elections. Then, this year the BJP came to power in Manipur after the Assembly elections in the state.

Now, the BJP wants to ouster the Congress from Meghalaya too during the Assembly polls next year. The election for the 60-member Assembly is scheduled to be held in Meghalaya early next year, but the dates were not announced yet. The tenure of the current Assembly expires on March 6.

OneIndia News