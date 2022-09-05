YouTube
    In pics: Revamped Central Vista set to open for public use

    By Nitesh Jha
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Delhi, Sep 05: As the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate Central Vista Avenue on September 8 in Delhi, some of the pictures of the revamped site posted on Monday are winning the internet.

    In pics: Revamped Central Vista set to open for public use

    The pictures of the Central Vista were tweeted by news agency ANI. The caption of the pictures read, "Delhi | Visuals from the redeveloped Central Vista Avenue that will soon be ready for public use."

    PM Modi to inaugurate Central Vista Avenue on Sep 8, may open for public next weekPM Modi to inaugurate Central Vista Avenue on Sep 8, may open for public next week

    The Central Vista is stretched from the Vijay Chowk to the India Gate. It is considered to be the most popular public space in the national capital.

    In pics: Revamped Central Vista set to open for public use

    The redeveloped stretch has red granite walkways spreading around 1.1 lakh square metre with greenery all around, more than 133 light poles along the Rajpath, 4,087 trees, 114 modern signages and stepped gardens.

    This is the first project that has been completed under the Narendra Modi government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment plan. This project aimed at making Central Vista more pedestrian-friendly round the clock.

    In pics: Revamped Central Vista set to open for public use

    The revamped structure will have state-wise food stalls, red granite walkways with greenery all around, vending zones, parking lots, and round-the-clock security. PM Modi will inaugurate the entire stretch from Vijay Chowk to India Gate on Thursday evening. A day later on September 9, the place will be thrown open to the public.

    In pics: Revamped Central Vista set to open for public use

    The redevelopment project of the Central Vista - the nation's power corridor - envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping the three-km Rajpath, a new prime minister's residence and office, and a new vice-president's enclave.

    X