In pics: PM Modi commissions India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

New Delhi, Sep 02: Showcasing the country's growing prowess of indigenous manufacturing and a major milestone in the path towards 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned the country's first indigenous aircraft carrier Indian Naval Ship (INS) Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) on Friday.

The Prime Minister exclaimed "Vikrant is huge, massive, and vast. Vikrant is distinguished, Vikrant is also special. Vikrant is not just a warship. This is a testament to the hard work, talent, influence and commitment of India in the 21st century.

"If the goals are distant, the journeys are long, the ocean and the challenges are endless - then India's answer is Vikrant. The incomparable Amrit of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is Vikrant. Vikrant is a unique reflection of India becoming self-reliant," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister acknowledged and praised the contribution of the Navy, engineers of Cochin Shipyard, scientists and specially the workers who worked on the project. He also noted the happy and auspicious occasion of Onam that is adding even more happiness to the occasion.

Explaining the massive proportions of the Carrier, the Prime Minister said it is like a floating city. It produces electricity that is sufficient to power 5000 households and the wiring used will reach Kashi from Kochi, he said.

Commenting on the changing geo-strategic situation, he said in the past, security concerns in the Indo-Pacific region and the Indian Ocean have long been ignored. But, today this area is a major defence priority of the country for us. That is why we are working in every direction, from increasing the budget for the Navy to increasing its capability, he said.

The Prime Minister said that a strong India will pave the way for a peaceful and safe world.