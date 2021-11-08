In pics: Devotees stand knee-deep in toxic foam in Yamuna for Chhath Puja
New Delhi, Nov 08: A sea of devotees were seen taking bath as part of the rituals of four days long 'Chhath Puja' celebrations, as toxic foam floats on the surface of polluted Yamuna River at Kalindi Kunj, in New Delhi.
Chhath Puja is an important hindu festival for people living in northern part of India.
On this day, people from Bihar, Jharkhand and bordering areas in Uttar Pradesh, gather and take a holy dip in water bodies as the water of the river, considered holy, by the people.
Women offer Arghya
Chhath, celebrated after Diwali, involves the offering of "Arghya" by fasting women to the Sun god in knee-deep water. Today is the first day of Chhath Puja, also known as Nahai Khai.
Hazardous pollution
The devotees, braving the hazardous pollution were seen almost knee-deep in the froth that looks like candy-floss. They carried offerings of flowers, fresh fruits and other items to perform the Chhath prayers.
The air quality in many parts of New Delhi continues to be in the 'severe category' for the third consecutive day, said the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) on Monday.
Serious health hazard
Yamuna, the main source of water for Delhi, is one of the most polluted rivers in the country. Nineteen drains in the capital flow into the river contributing 96 per cent on the total pollutants in Yamuna.
Experts also feel toxic water could lead to the spread of the coronavirus infection when a large number of people celebrate Chhath.
Chhath Puja political significance
Chhath Puja celebrations in Delhi assumes political significance in the national capital as Purvanchalis (natives of eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar) who are settled in national capital are a major vote bank in the city.