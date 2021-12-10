In pics: Amit Shah, Doval, others pay last respects to Gen Bipin Rawat

Conversation between former officers of India-Pak armies on Gen Rawat will win you over

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 10: With a heavy heart, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid respects to General Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat at their 3, Kamraj Marg residence.

The mortal remains of General Rawat and his wife were kept at their official residence here before cremation.

India's first Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Rawat was tasked to bring in theatre command and jointness among the three services, and he was pushing it with a tough approach and specific timelines in the last two years.

Known to be forthright, fearless, and blunt at times, the 63-year-old strongly backed a policy of hot pursuit in dealing with cross-border terrorism and militancy in Jammu and Kashmir when he was the Army Chief between 2016 and 2019.

Amit Shah With a heavy heart paid my last respects to Gen Bipin Rawat Ji and Mrs Madhulika Rawat Ji, tweeted Amit Shah. General Rawat was the epitome of bravery and courage. It was very unfortunate to lose him so early. His commitment towards the motherland will forever remain in our memories, he added. NSA Ajit Doval too paid his respects. General Rawat's daughters pay their last respects Daughters of CDS General Bipin Rawat and Madhulika Rawat - Kritika and Tarini - pay their last respects to their parents. #WATCH | Delhi: An elderly woman breaks down as she pays her last respects to #CDSGeneralBipinRawat at his residence. pic.twitter.com/LOkQ8qFDvV — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021 Elderly woman breaks down An elderly woman broke down while playing last respects to Bipin Rawat 5/11 Gorkha Rifles unit looks after Gen Bipin Rawat's funeral arrangements General Bipin Rawat's unit, the 5/11 Gorkha Rifles, is taking care of his funeral arrangements, reported news agency ANI. He was commissioned into the unit and later went on to command it. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, former Defence Minister AK Antony pay tributes Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and former Defence Minister AK Antony have paid tributes to General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat. Religious leaders offer prayers Religious leaders hold multi-faith prayers as they pay their last respects to CDS Genera lBipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat.