In Pics: All you need to know about India's lethal destroyer ship INS Visakhapatnam

Indian Navy fourth Scorpene submarine 'Vela'

Commissioning of Vela, the fourth submarine of Project-75 is also scheduled on 25 Nov 21 and the Chief Guest for the event is Chief of Naval Staff. These would be followed by the launch of first ship of Survey Vessel Large project, Sandhayak in early Dec 21.

First stealth guided-missile destroyer- INS Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam has been constructed using indigenous steel DMR 249A and is amongst the largest destroyers constructed in India with an overall length of 163m and displacement of over 7400 tons. The ship has a significant indigenous content of approx. 75% contributing towards AtmaNirbhar Bharat. The ship is a potent platform capable of undertaking multifarious task and missions spanning the full spectrum of maritime warfare.

Equipped with array of weapons & sensors

Visakhapatnam is equipped with array of weapons & sensors, which include supersonic surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles, medium and short-range guns, anti-submarine rockets and advanced electronic warfare and communication suit's. The ship is propelled by a powerful combined gas and gas propulsion which enables her speed of over 30 knots. The ship has the capability of embarking two integrated helicopters to further extend her reach. The ship boasts of a very high level of automation with sophisticated digital networks, Combat Management System and Integrated Platform Management System.

‘Sandhyak' is the first of the four Survey Vessels (Large) (SVL) Project being built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata for Indian Navy. The contract for building four SVL ships was signed between MoD and GRSE on 30 Oct 18. These large Survey ships envisaged to replace the existing Sandhayak Class survey ships are equipped with new generation hydrographic equipment including AUVs, ROVs, 11m survey boats and advanced indigenous data acquisition systems to collect and analyze for collecting oceanographic and geophysical data in the Indian Ocean Region.