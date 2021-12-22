In Parliament today: Winter Session set to end today

YouTube
    New Delhi, Dec 22: The Winter Session of Parliament is likely to be adjourned sine die today. The session which was to end on December 23 is likely to come to an end today, reports have said.

    Meanwhile on Tuesday, TMC MP Derek O'Brein was suspended from the Rajya Sabha after he allegedly threw the rule book at the Chair and walked out during protests over the election reforms Bill.

    In Lok Sabha today:

    Further discussion to be held on climate change.

    Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to raise discussion on price rise.

    In Rajya Sabha today:

    Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman to move that the Bill to authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2021-2022 as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 7:56 [IST]
