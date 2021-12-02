In Parliament today: Pharmaceutical Education and Research Bill to be tabled

Vidarbha statehood: No proposal under consideration to carve out separate state out of Maha, Govt to Lok Sabha

New Delhi, Dec 02: The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill. Meanwhile the government also filed its reply over the dominance of big tech platforms on the internet.

"The government is aware of growing risks of dominance of various big tech platforms on the Internet and is deploying tools and capabilities to deal with the same...[we are] actively working with social media intermediaries. Presently, there is no proposal for enactment of a law by the Ministry in this regard," the Ministry of Electronics and IT said in a written reply.

Today in the Lok Sabha:

The 26th report on the Standing Committee on Social Justice to be presented.

Twenty-fourth Report on Action Taken by the Government on the Observations/ Recommendations of the Committee contained in their Eighteenth Report (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) on 'Revival of Closed and Sick Fertilisers units' of the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers (Department of Fertilisers) to be presented.

DR. Mansukh Mandaviya to move The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Discussion Under Rule 193: SVinayak Bhaurao Raut, Shri Rattan Lal Kataria to raise a discussion on COVID-19 pandemic and various aspects related to it

Today in the Rajya Sabha:

Further consideration on the Bill to provide for surveillance, inspection, operation and maintenance of the specified dam for prevention of dam failure related disasters and to provide for institutional mechanism to ensure their safe functioning and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration.

Minister G S Shekhawat to move The Dam Safety Bill, 2019 that aims to provide for surveillance and maintenance of specified dam

Report on measures undertaken to secure representation of OBCs in employment and for their welfare in the Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited (RCF) to be tabled.