In Mandya, Sumalatha wins by over 90,000 votes against Nikhil Kumaraswamy

India

Mandya, May 23: Independent candidate with BJP-support Sumalatha Ambareesh wins from Mandya parliament constituency. She was pitted against Nikhil Kumaraswamy of the JD (S), son of chief minister Kumaraswamy.

Sumalatha, who entered the poll fray with the BJP's backing, was leading by over 45,000 votes against JD(S) candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

Mandya has seen an interesting battle between Sumalatha and actor-turned-politician Nikhil, who is also chief minister HD Kumaraswamy's son and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's grandson.

Apart from Sumalatha Ambareesh, three other Sumalathas are also in the fray. All of them have so far received around 3000 votes. On May 19, the exit polls had predicted Sumalatha's victory in Mandya.

In 2014, CS Puttaraju of the JD(S) won the Mandya seat beating current Congress social media head Divya Spandana. Spandana had won the bypoll here in 2013.