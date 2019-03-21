  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    In Maharashtra, will the OBC’s back Ambedkar or BJP

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Mar 21: In Maharashtra the OBCs comprise over 250 castes and sub-castes. Their population accounts for nearly 52 per cent of the population and in the elections they can be a game changer.

    Eyeing a large chunk of these votes is Prakash Ambedkar, who heads the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, which will fight in all 48 seats in the state for the Lok Sabha elections. The party entered into a tie up with the AIMM and now the target clearly are the OBC, SC,ST and Muslim votes.

    In Maharashtra, will the OBC’s back Ambedkar or BJP

    Ambedkar says with the AIMM they have a combined vote bank of 40 per cent. This figure was arrived at on the basis of the crowds their rallies have drawn.

    BJP releases list of 18 candidates for Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim Assembly polls

    The question is who will the Ambedkar-Owaisi combine hurt more. Ambedkar says that the OBCs will not vote for the Congress-NCP. He said that the very fact that Sharad Pawar decided not to contest the Madha seat is a clear indication of this fact.

    However many believe that Ambedkar would have benefited more had he tied up with the Congress and NCP. He has won an election twice with the help of the Congress, but lost four when he did not have the support.

    On the other hand the OBCs are considered to be closer to the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance. They identify the Congress-NCP as Maratha led parties. The BJP says that the OBCs will back them during this election as well. The government has extended several welfare measures to them.

    In the 2014 election, the BJP had won 122 assembly seats and in 23 Lok Sabha segments. The OBC representation was at 40 per cent, which is the highest ever.

    More MAHARAHSTRA News

    Read more about:

    maharahstra bjp lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Thursday, March 21, 2019, 17:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue