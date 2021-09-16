In Karnataka fake currency bust, NIA charges one accused

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 16: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against one Sariful Islam in connection with a fake currency case.

The case was originally registered in Belagavi following the seizure of fake currency to the tune of Rs 82,000. The special NIA court had earlier convicted five persons in connection with the same case and sentenced them to six years imprisonment.

The probe revealed that Islam was procuring fake currency from an absconding accused Saddam Sekh and Hakim Sekh, both residents of Bangladesh. He would then circulate the same in Karnataka along with the other accused, the NIA said.

