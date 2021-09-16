YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Bhabanipur By-Election
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    In Karnataka fake currency bust, NIA charges one accused

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 16: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against one Sariful Islam in connection with a fake currency case.

    In Karnataka fake currency bust, NIA charges one accused

    The case was originally registered in Belagavi following the seizure of fake currency to the tune of Rs 82,000. The special NIA court had earlier convicted five persons in connection with the same case and sentenced them to six years imprisonment.

    The probe revealed that Islam was procuring fake currency from an absconding accused Saddam Sekh and Hakim Sekh, both residents of Bangladesh. He would then circulate the same in Karnataka along with the other accused, the NIA said.

    More FAKE CURRENCY News  

    Read more about:

    fake currency national investigation agency karnataka

    Story first published: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 8:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 16, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X