In jail Navjot Singh Sidhu assigned role of ‘munshi’

    New Delhi, May 26: Navjot Singh Sidhu who was sentenced to one year in jail in connection with the 1988 road rage case will play the role of a 'munshi' (clerk) in the Patiala Central Jail.

    Citing a jail officer, The Pioneer said that the Congress leader has already started his work of checking files from Tuesday. Siddhu has been assigned clerical work and he will be doing paperwork. This has been done keeping in mind his security inside the jail which is a major challenge for us, the jail official also said. He will work from his barrack only in two shifts with one break, the official also said.

    Prisoners who undergo rigorous imprisonment usually work in the jail factories and bakeries. Since many hardcore criminals also work in the factories or bakeries, it was decided to assign Sidhu a clerical job, the report also added.

    Sidhu would not be paid any salary for the first three months as he has no clerical experience and will classify as an unskilled worker. Hence he will undergo training for three months, following which he will earn Rs 30 a day as a semi-skilled worker. Once he becomes a skilled worker, he will earn Rs 90 a day.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 26, 2022, 15:41 [IST]
