In charts: India’s COVID-19 recovery, new cases, active caseload and mortality rate

Recovery:

Ten states account for 79.01% of the new recoveries.

Maharashtra topped the recovery chart, followed by Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Delhi, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat.

New cases:

3,60,960 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours. Ten States including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan report 73.59% of the new cases. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 66,358. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 32,921 while Kerala reported 32,819 new

Active caseload:

India's total Active Caseload has reached 29,78,709. It now comprises 16.55% of the country's total Positive Cases. A net incline of 96,505 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours. Nine states cumulatively account for 71.91% of India's total Active Cases- Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

Morality rate:

The National Mortality Rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.12%.

3,293 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Ten States account for 78.53% of the new deaths.

Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (895). Delhi follows with 381 daily deaths. Five States/UTs have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours.

These are D&D & D&N,Lakshadweep, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and A&N Islands.