In BSF camp attack, Afzal Guru squad raises ugly head again

In the month of December 2016, terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammad carried out an attack at Nagrota, Jammu and Kashmir. It was for the first time then did it come to light that the Jaish had set up an exclusive wing called the Afzal Guru squad.

Tuesday's BSF camp attack at Srinagar was also the handiwork of the same squad, Home Ministry officials informed. This squad was formed in January 2014. It was meant to whip up sentiments in Kashmir over the hanging of Afzal Guru who was convicted in the Parliament attack case.

This is a highly dangerous and dedicated squad of the Jaish. It has carried out attacks on Army bases at Mohra, Taghdhar, Samba and Kathua in the past three years. This wing was also behind the Pathankot attack.

The announcement about the formation of this wing was made by Jaish boss, Maulana Masood Azhar during the release of a book written by Afzal Guru. The wing is being headed by Mummad Bhai and Abdul Mateen.

The brief given to this wing is to only stage attacks on military installations. They are highly trained and specialise in fidayeen or suicide attacks. This outfit trains along with the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and Hizbul Mujahideen across the Line of Control. This is one of the reasons why these three groups are currently following a common signature at the time of attacks.

When the attack was carried out on the District Police Lines in Pulwama earlier this year, one suspected it to be the handiwork of the Jaish, owing to the signature of the attack. However the attack was later claimed by the Lashkar-e-Tayiba.

