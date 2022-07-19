In Bihar terror module case, Nupur Sharma’s address found on mobile of accused

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 19: The address of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma was found on the cellphone of Mohammad Athar Parvez who has been arrested in connection with the Phulwarisharif terror module case.

Four persons have been arrested in connection with this case for their alleged role in radicalising Muslim youth and giving them arms training to turn India into an Islamic nation by 20147. Nupur Sharma may have been a target of this group for her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad, a report in the Times of India said.

The report while citing officials said that the module may have plotted revenge against Nupur Sharma. More names will crop up in the case, which the agencies are probing from all angles.

7 arrested as police bust Lashkar-e-Taiba module

While Athar is a former member of the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), his accomplice Arman Malik is part of the SDPI. It may be recalled that last week the Patna police had recovered a document from the house of Mohammad Jallauddin and Athar on July 11 a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Patna. The document is titled India 2047-Towards Rule of Islam in India. The document speaks about a plan to establish an Islamic government in the country by the 100th Independence Day anniversary of India.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 10:32 [IST]