YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    In a joint op by BSF & Assam Police, heroin worth over Rs 45 cr seized

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Karimganj, Oct 11: In a major haul, heroin worth over Rs 45 crore was seized from a truck by a joint team of BSF and Assam Police in Karimganj district on Tuesday, a police officer said.

    The heroin was seized from a truck near New Karimganj Railway Station in the early hours of Tuesday while it was en route to Tripura from Mizoram via Karimganj, he said.

    In a joint op by BSF & Assam Police, heroin worth over Rs 45 cr seized
    Heroin worth over Rs 45 crore was seized from a truck by a joint team of BSF and Assam Police in Karimganj

    Based on specific information, personnel of BSF and Karimganj Police intercepted the truck and seized the heroin packed in 764 soap cases, hidden in a secret chamber in the driver's cabin, the officer said.

    Heroin worth Rs 350 crore seized from Pakistani boat off Gujarat coastHeroin worth Rs 350 crore seized from Pakistani boat off Gujarat coast

    The heroin weighs around 9.47 kg and is valued at an estimated Rs 47.4 crore, he added.

    The officer said the driver of the truck has been arrested and interrogation is on to ascertain further details.

    Comments

    More HEROIN News  

    Read more about:

    heroin seized bsf police

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 11, 2022, 12:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 11, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X