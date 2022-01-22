Congress has forgotten: Shah on decision by Modi sarkar to install Netaji Bose statue

New Delhi, Jan 22: The Union Minister of Home and Cooperation Amit Shah virtually released India's First "District Good Governance Index", prepared by DARPG in collaboration with Government of Jammu & Kashmir.

Some of the key highlights of the results the DGGI has presented are

In Agriculture and Allied Sector - Universal coverage has been achieved in Kisan Credit Card scheme, Soil Health Card Scheme and Animal Vaccination. Most Districts of Jammu & Kashmir witnessed growth of Food Grain Production, Horticulture produce, Milk and Meat production, poultry production, agriculture credit.

Commerce and Industry Sector - improvement is seen in GST registration, MSME units registered online, Credit to Handicrafts and Credit for Self-Employment. There is a 109 percent increase in credit to handicrafts in 2019-2021 period.

Human Resources Development Sector - The percentage of Schools with Drinking Water, Separate Toilets and Electricity Facilities have shown an increase as also the percentage of schools with access to computers and number of children served mid-day meals. In 10 districts 100 percent skill trainings have been imparted to registered students.

Public Health Sector - Full Immunization represents a significant success story, percentage of PHC/ Sub-Centers converted to Health & Wellness Centers, proportion of Anganwadis with own buildings have shown improvements.

Public Infrastructure and Utilities Sector - Housing for all scheme indicates more than 50 percent of sanctioned houses being grounded in 12 districts, Ganderbal and Srinagar achieving 100 percent access to safe drinking water, 18 districts achieving 100 percent access to sanitation facilities, improvements in households electrified and construction of all-weather roads.

Social Welfare and Development Sector - 80 percent Aadhar seeding of ration cards represents a major milestone.

Financial Inclusion Sector - Financial inclusion under Jan Dhan Yojana has achieved universal coverage, financial support under self-employment schemes has also registered double digit growth.

Judicial and Public Safety Sector - disposal of court cases has gone up significantly.

Citizen Centric Governance Sector - tremendous momentum in government offices converted to e-Office, almost 100 percent progress in grievance redressal and significant increases in government services provided online.

The Prime Minister has said "In the Amrit period of Independence, we are marching ahead rapidly to create a transparent system, efficient process and smooth governance to make development all-round and all-inclusive.

The Government is committed to strengthening good governance that is pro-people and proactive governance. Guided by the 'citizen-first' approach, we remain untiring in our efforts to further deepen the outreach of our service delivery mechanisms and make them more effective."

Over the past 2 years, the DARPG has under the leadership of Dr. Jitendra Singh successfully collaborated with Government of Jammu & Kashmir in adoption of e-Office, capacity building programs for J&KAS, JK-IGRAMS integration with District Portals, conduct 3 regional conferences on replication of good governance practices.

The District Good Governance Index of Jammu & Kashmir represents a significant milestone in realizing this vision of Prime Minister for Next Generation Administrative Reforms during the Amrit Kaal period.

Story first published: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 14:41 [IST]