They robbed people after greeting them with a ‘namaste’

In 2 encounters, 4 terrorists gunned down in J&K

India

oi-Nitesh Jha

By OneIndia Staff Writer

Sri Nagar, Oct 05: Four terrorists were killed in two separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning.

Among the killed, three of the terrorists were from the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and one was from Lashkar-e-Taiba (Let). The terrorists were involved in the killing of a policeman and an outside labourer.

The three terrorists were killed in encounter at Drach, Shopian, while one was killed in Moolu.

In a thread of tweets, the Kashmir Zone Police informed about the encounters.

Two LeT terrorists killed in Shopian encounter

In one tweet, it said, "Killed terrorists Hanan Bin Yaqoob & Jamshed were involved in recent killing of SPO Javed Dar on 2/10/22 at Pinglana in Pulwama & an outside labourer from West Bengal on 24/9/22 in Pulwama."

"Three local terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit JeM killed in encounter at Drach Shopian. Second encounter at Moolu is in progress. Further details shall follow," said it in another tweet.

Three local #terrorists linked with proscribed #terror outfit JeM killed in #encounter at Drach #Shopian. Second encounter at Moolu is in progress. Further details shall follow: ADGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 5, 2022

SPO Javid Ahmad Dar was killed by the terrorists recently. Dar was killed when the terrorists fired at a joint team of the police and CRPF.

The police said that one more terrorist of LeT was killed in Moolu's encounter, and the operation is still going on.

Jammu and Kashmir: Lashkar terrorist killed in encounter in Baramulla

The encounters are taking place in the region when Union home minister Amit Shah is in Jammu and Kashmir.

Amit Shah is scheduled to address a rally in Baramulla at 11 am today. Security has been stepped up.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, October 5, 2022, 9:57 [IST]