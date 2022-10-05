YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    In 2 encounters, 4 terrorists gunned down in J&K

    By OneIndia Staff Writer
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Sri Nagar, Oct 05: Four terrorists were killed in two separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning.

    Among the killed, three of the terrorists were from the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and one was from Lashkar-e-Taiba (Let). The terrorists were involved in the killing of a policeman and an outside labourer.

    In 2 encounters, 4 terrorists gunned down in J&K
    4 terrorists killed in J&K

    The three terrorists were killed in encounter at Drach, Shopian, while one was killed in Moolu.

    In a thread of tweets, the Kashmir Zone Police informed about the encounters.

    Two LeT terrorists killed in Shopian encounterTwo LeT terrorists killed in Shopian encounter

    In one tweet, it said, "Killed terrorists Hanan Bin Yaqoob & Jamshed were involved in recent killing of SPO Javed Dar on 2/10/22 at Pinglana in Pulwama & an outside labourer from West Bengal on 24/9/22 in Pulwama."

    "Three local terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit JeM killed in encounter at Drach Shopian. Second encounter at Moolu is in progress. Further details shall follow," said it in another tweet.

    SPO Javid Ahmad Dar was killed by the terrorists recently. Dar was killed when the terrorists fired at a joint team of the police and CRPF.

    The police said that one more terrorist of LeT was killed in Moolu's encounter, and the operation is still going on.

    Jammu and Kashmir: Lashkar terrorist killed in encounter in BaramullaJammu and Kashmir: Lashkar terrorist killed in encounter in Baramulla

    The encounters are taking place in the region when Union home minister Amit Shah is in Jammu and Kashmir.

    Amit Shah is scheduled to address a rally in Baramulla at 11 am today. Security has been stepped up.

    Comments

    More ENCOUNTER News  

    Read more about:

    encounter jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 5, 2022, 9:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 5, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X