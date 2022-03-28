From praising India to delay tactics, a desperate Imran Khan is doing everything to save his chair

No-trust motion against Imran Khan today: Is it the end of the inning for the Pak PM?

Imran Khan faces crucial trust vote: How are the numbers are stacked up

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 28: All eyes would be on the Pakistan National Assembly where a no-confidence motion will be taken up against Prime Minister, Imran Khan. The motion will be tabled at 4 pm today.

The Pakistan media reports that with Shahzain Bugti of the Jamhoori Watan Party deciding to quit the ruling coalition, the number of the treasury benches stands at 178 in the 342 member house.

The Opposition with the support of the PML-Q, Balochistan Awami Party and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan has 163 members. However the 17 members of the three major government allies are still undecided and they are negotiating with both the sides.

Imran Khan cannot dissolve the house as the Pakistan constitution does not allow it. If he loses the trust vote then the next largest party, PML-N forms the government under Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif. However if Imran Khan recommends the dissolution of the House, then he cannot head the government. It would then be headed by a third person and the process for the same is very cumbersome.

The Speaker on the other hand can only delay the trust vote. In such an event Imran Khan can resign and call for fresh elections before the trust vote is tabled.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, March 28, 2022, 11:30 [IST]