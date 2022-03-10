Improvement in law and order contributed to big BJP win in UP

Celebrations begin in UP as BJP gets set to register historic win

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 10: Yogi Adityanath is all set to make history as the BJP gets set to come to power in Uttar Pradesh for the second time.

During his first tenure many of his decisions were considered to be controversial, but eventually several announcements he made went to be replicated in other states.

The decision to implement the anti-conversion law was replicated in several other states. He also introduced the anti-Romeo squads, issued recovery notices to anti-CAA protesters and cracked down on the land mafias.

On the ground, what worked best for the BJP was the improvement of the law and order situation in UP.

The opposition criticised the government for its encounter policy while calling it a 'thoko neeti.'

While many spoke about a rift between the UP and Central leadership, Union Home Minister, Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought votes in the name of Yogi Adityanath's name. The Central leadership made it clear that there was no doubt and Yogi was their man in UP.

PM Modi had even praised Yogi's efforts to contain Japanese Encephalitis which claims the lives of several hundred children in eastern UP every year.

Story first published: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 13:57 [IST]