Important days and dates of July 2019: Official and unofficial
India
New Delhi, July 1: Every month has some important days. Either the festivals of United Nations Days to honour something, all these days have national or international importance. While July 1st is dedicated to the doctors, July 11 is world population day.
There also some unofficial days, like July 2 is World UFO Day, July 6 is Kissing day, and days like yell an old joke day, which are really bizzare but still have the status of days. The list here is not exhaustive, but we tried our best to get as many prominent days as possible in he list.
Here is the list of important days in July (Official days):
- July-1 : Canada Day
- July-1 : National Doctors' Day (India)
- July-1 : Chartered Accountants' Day (India)
- July-2 : World UFO Day
- July-4 : Independence Day (United States)
- July-6 : World Zoonoses Day
- July-7 : International Day of Cooperatives
- July-11 : World Population Day
- July-12 : Malala Day
- July-14 : Bastille Day
- July-17 : World Day for International Justice
- July-18 : Mandela Day
- July-22 : Pi Approximation Day
- July-26 : Kargil Vijay Diwas (Kargil Victory Day)
- July-28 : World Hepatitis Day
- July-29 : International Tiger Day
Here is the list of important days in July (Unofficial and bizzare days):
- July-1 : International Chicken Wing Day
- July-2: World UFO Day
- July-3: Eat Beans Day
- July-4: National Country Music Day
- July-5: National Bikini Day
- July-6: International Kissing Day
- July-7: Chocolate Day
- July-8: National Blueberry Day
- July-9: National Sugar Cookie Day
- July-11: Cheer up the Lonely Day
- July-12: Different Colored Eyes Day
- July-13: Fool's Paradise Day
- July-14: Shark Awareness Day
- July-15: Tapioca Pudding Day
- July-16: Fresh Spinach Day
- July-17: World Emoji Day
- July-19: National Raspberry Cake Day
- July-20: National Lollipop Day
- July-21: National Junk Food Day
- July-22: Hammock Day
- July-23: Vanilla Ice Cream Day
- July-24: National Tequila Day
- July-25: Threading the Needle Day
- July-26: Aunt and Uncle Day
- July-27: Take Your Pants for a Walk Day
- July-28: National Milk Chocolate Day
- July-29: National Chicken Wing Day
- July-30: National Cheesecake Day