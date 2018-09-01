IMD predicts widespread rainfall over North Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Sep 1: India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted widespread rainfall over north Odisha in the next 24 hours.

HR Biswas, IMD Director, Bhubaneswar, "In most places, light to moderate rainfall likely to occur. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall also likely to occur in some districts."

Also Read | Waterlogging, traffic jam due to heavy rains in Delhi

As per IMD, heavy to heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over Deogadh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Bargadh, Jgarsuguda, Balangir, Keonjhar, with heavy rainfall at one or two places over Boudh, Nayagarh, Khorda, Puri, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Sundargadh, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi districts.

Also Read | With more rains forecast, Monsoon's exit delayed

The axis of monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Ferozepur, Rohtak, Aligarh,Fatehgarh, Azamgarh, Nawada, Purulia, Balasore and thence southeastwards to Northeast Bay ofBengal.Thecyclonic circulation over Gangetic West Bengal and neighbourhood now lies over northOdisha & neighbourhood and extends upto 5.8 km above mean sea level.