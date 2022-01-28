IMD predicts cold wave in India to continue for another week

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 28: The IMD has said that the cold wave in India will continue for another week. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert in Madhya Pradesh for the next 24 hours and said it might see a sharp drop in temperature.

The IMD also said that the states of Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will witness a cold wave during the next 24 hours. Northwest India may witness an increase in temperature by 2 to 3 degrees. However North India will see no change in the temperature and will continue to remain cold, the IMD also said.

East India could witness a drop in temperature by 2 to 3 degrees during the next two days, the IMD said. Northeast India could receive moderate rainfall and there is a possibility of scattered snowfall in the upper areas of Arunachal Pradesh.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Coastal Andhra Pradesh, parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and isolated parts of South Interior Karnataka and Lakshadweep could witness light moderate rain.

Bihar is also expected to witness a cold wave, the IMD said while adding that there is no chance of rain.

Story first published: Friday, January 28, 2022, 10:28 [IST]