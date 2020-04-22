IMA calls off White Alert protest: Calls Shah’s assurance solid

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 22: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has withdrawn the White Alert protest following assurances given by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the safety of doctors.

Following a meeting with Shah and Health Minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan, the IMA said that it was calling off the protests.

Considering the immediate high-level response of the government and solid assurance given by the Home Minister himself, it is decided that the White Alert protest of 22 and Black Day of 23 stands withdrawn, the IMA said.

It is also expressed that in this period of global crisis, where each one of us is fighting on the frontline for the very existence of the human race, such protests will send out a bad signal of the unity of the country and will damage its image internationally, the IMA also said.

Shah along with Health Minister, Dr Harshvardhan interacted with doctors and representatives of the Indian Medical Association through video conferencing.

Shah said that the dignity of the doctors at their workplace is non-negotiable. It is our collective responsibility to ensure a conducive atmosphere for them at all times.

Shah also assured the doctors that the Modi government is committed to their cause. He also appealed to them to reconsider their proposed protest.

The way our doctors are performing their duties in these testing times is exceptional. I urge every Indian to cooperate with doctors in this fight against coronavirus, Shah also said.