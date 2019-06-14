IMA announces nationwide doctors' strike on June 17

India

India

New Delhi, June 14: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Friday called for nationwide strike protesting the attack on a doctor in Kolkata.

According to India Today, the top doctors' body has said that no essential medical services should be provided on 17 June and that non-violent protests will continue. "We want assurance for a law for the protection of doctors and hospitals.

On Monday, there will be a complete bandh if the demand is not met," the IMA said at a press conference.

Calcutta HC questions Mamata govt on doctors' strike, directs to find solution

The IMA had directed members of all its state branches to stage protests and wear black badges on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court has refused to pass any interim order on the strike by junior doctors at state-run hospitals in protest against the attack on two of their colleagues by family members of a patient.

Junior doctors in West Bengal are on strike since Tuesday demanding better security at workplace after two of their colleagues were attacked and seriously injured at the NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata allegedly by relatives of a patient who died at the hospital.

Emergency wards, outdoor facilities, pathological units of many state-run medical colleges and hospitals and a number of private medical facilities in the state have remained closed over the past three days in the wake of the protest.