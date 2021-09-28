Congress accuses the government of hobnobbing with sand mafia in Rajasthan

Illegal sand mining goes on brazenly in Vagai river

India

oi-Deepika S

By Munesh Krishna

Aandipatti, Sep 28: After the announcement of the various projects in state assembly by DMK government to the farmers reports stated that the illegal sand mining in the Vagai river at midnight are in regular practice in the Theni district Aandipatti taluka.

Speaking to the reporters one the farmer Dharmaraj said that the sandmining is rampant in the Vagai river during the midnight's.

They claimed that due to the lack of water in Vagai river the sand mining is practiced in the midnight's.

After the repeated complaint filed by them about the sand mining to Veerapandi and kadamanur police stations no steps have not taken so far to restrict the sand mining in the vaigai river.

He also said that the police also complicit in the sand mining that take place during midnight's.

The farmers has demanded a solution to stop the sand mining in the vaigai river.

They also said the mining was held with the help of cattle carts, tractors and in the motor cycle.

The farmer expressed that concern of water level of the agricultural wells set up along the river in Atangaraipatti area has gone down.

The farmers from this district urged the government to take measures to stop the illegal sand mining in the vaigai river during midnight's.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 9:21 [IST]