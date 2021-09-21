Illegal land broking: 453 held in Assam

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 21: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said 453 people have been arrested for allegedly being involved in illegal land broking activities.

The state police will continue to take action against those who are harassing people in land revenue offices, he said, according to a PTI report.

Taking to Twitter, Sarma said, "453 land brokers picked up so far in continuing raids by @assampolice in our concerted pledge to end AssamFightsDalalRaj. This notorious practice of brokers/dalals in revenue offices harassing commoners must end. Our fight against nefarious activities will go on relentlessly."

These people were apprehended on Monday night for their alleged involvement in unlawful activities related to land purchase, a senior police officer said.

The chief minister, in a meeting with officials of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department on September 7, had said middlemen must be eliminated from the system and people should be empowered to get their land-related works done without any hassle.

"In line with directions of the Hon @CMOfficeAssam the teams of @assampolice have arrested more than 450 persons last night indulging in unlawful activities involving land sale/purchase/holding," Special DGP (Law and Order) G P Singh said on the microblogging site.

(PTI)

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 12:38 [IST]