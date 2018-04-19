IIT-Kanpur dalit student commits suicide at hostel room, friends say he was in 'stress'

A third-year PhD student of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the fan in his hostel room on Wednesday.

The incident came to light after the students who noticed his room had been locked for so long time and when they knocked there was no response. Students later informed the authorities and broke the doors and found Singh's body hanging from the fan.

The deceased has been identified as Bhim Singh, who was studying in the third year of PhD programme in the mechanical engineering department.

However, a note has been found which is in the possession of the forensic team found and the reason behind the suicide is not known yet.

Singh's friends told police that he was under severe stress, the SSP said, and added that the reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained as the victim had left no suicide note behind."

Singh has completed his B.Tech from NIT in Warangal and had joined the mechanical engineering department of IIT-Kanpur in 2015.

