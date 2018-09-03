  • search

IIT JAM 2019: Registration, syllabus, fees, eligibility, exam date, application

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, Sep 3: The IIT JAM 2019 is scheduled to be held from February 10 2019 onwards. The registrations began on September 1 and will continue till October 10 2018.

    The exams will be conducted in two sessions as Computer Based Test (CBT) for admissions to M.Sc (four semesters), joint M.Sc-Ph.D, M.Sc-Ph.D dual degree, etc. programmes at the IITs and integrated Ph.D degree programmes at IISc.

    IIT JAM 2019: Registration, syllabus, fees, eligibility, exam date, application

    Those who wish to apply may apply online through JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS), via www.jam.iitkgp.ac.in

    IIT JAM 2019: Syllabus

    It is divided into three sections - Section A, B and C. The syllabus will comprise of various topics such as BL (Biological Sciences), BT (Biotechnology), GC (Geology), MS (Mathematical Statistics), CY (Chemistry), PH (Physics) and MA (Mathematics).

    IIT Jam 2019: Examination schedule

    Session I: 9 am to 12 pm - Biological Sciences (BL), Mathematics (MA), Physics (PH)

    Session II: 2 pm to 5 pm - Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS).

    IIT Jam 2019 eligibility criteria:

    Educational qualification: The aspirant should hold a bachelor's degree in any stream from any recognised college or university. They must have scored a minimum 55 per cent marks for general and OBC-NCL candidates.

    For SC, ST and PwD categories, it is 50 per cent. Those students who are in the final year of their qualifying exam can also apply.

    Age limit: There is no age restriction and the candidate can be an Indian national or a foreigner.

    IIT JAM 2019: How to register:

    Get registered on JOAPS website by providing your name, a valid e-mail address, a working mobile number and a password.

    All communications will be made through the same address.

    An E-mail will be sent that will have candidate's enrolment ID.

    Keep your ID along with the password information safe, and confidential.

    IIT JAM 2019: Important dates

    Commencement of Online registration: September 1

    Online registration ends: October 10

    Admit card availability: January 4, 2019

    Mock test link availability: January 10, 2019

    JAM 2019: February 10, 2019

    Result announcement: March 20, 2019.

    Read more about:

    iit examination syllabus

    Story first published: Monday, September 3, 2018, 11:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 3, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue