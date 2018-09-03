IIT JAM 2019: Registration, syllabus, fees, eligibility, exam date, application

New Delhi, Sep 3: The IIT JAM 2019 is scheduled to be held from February 10 2019 onwards. The registrations began on September 1 and will continue till October 10 2018.

The exams will be conducted in two sessions as Computer Based Test (CBT) for admissions to M.Sc (four semesters), joint M.Sc-Ph.D, M.Sc-Ph.D dual degree, etc. programmes at the IITs and integrated Ph.D degree programmes at IISc.

Those who wish to apply may apply online through JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS), via www.jam.iitkgp.ac.in

IIT JAM 2019: Syllabus

It is divided into three sections - Section A, B and C. The syllabus will comprise of various topics such as BL (Biological Sciences), BT (Biotechnology), GC (Geology), MS (Mathematical Statistics), CY (Chemistry), PH (Physics) and MA (Mathematics).

IIT Jam 2019: Examination schedule

Session I: 9 am to 12 pm - Biological Sciences (BL), Mathematics (MA), Physics (PH)

Session II: 2 pm to 5 pm - Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS).

IIT Jam 2019 eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification: The aspirant should hold a bachelor's degree in any stream from any recognised college or university. They must have scored a minimum 55 per cent marks for general and OBC-NCL candidates.

For SC, ST and PwD categories, it is 50 per cent. Those students who are in the final year of their qualifying exam can also apply.

Age limit: There is no age restriction and the candidate can be an Indian national or a foreigner.

IIT JAM 2019: How to register:

Get registered on JOAPS website by providing your name, a valid e-mail address, a working mobile number and a password.

All communications will be made through the same address.

An E-mail will be sent that will have candidate's enrolment ID.

Keep your ID along with the password information safe, and confidential.

IIT JAM 2019: Important dates

Commencement of Online registration: September 1

Online registration ends: October 10

Admit card availability: January 4, 2019

Mock test link availability: January 10, 2019

JAM 2019: February 10, 2019

Result announcement: March 20, 2019.