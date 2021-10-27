IIM CAT Admit Card 2021 to be released at 5 pm

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 27: The IIM CAT Admit Card 2021 will be released today. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The IIM CAT Admit Card 2021 will be released at 5 pm today (October 27). The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad will conduct the CAT 2021 on November 28 at over 400 centres across 159 cities. Around 2.31 lakh students have registered for the exam this year.

Candidates must note that the admit card should be carried to the exam centre along with a valid ID proof. Once you have downloaded the admit card, do check carefully if all the details mentioned are correct. The guidelines regarding the exams will also be mentioned in the admit card.

This year the CAT exam format will remain the same as last year.

There would be three sections for the examination-Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Quantitative Ability (QA), and Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR). The IIM CAT Admit Card 2021 once released will be available on iimcat.ac.in.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 8:30 [IST]