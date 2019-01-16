IIFT MBA (IB) 2019 results declared

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Smriti Pathak

The IIFT MBA (IB) 2019 results have been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The written exam was conducted in the month of December for admission to MBA IB course. Based on marks obtained in written test, candidates will be called for writing skills, assessment, group discussion and interview to be held in January/February 2019.

Foreign nationals will be shortlisted on the basis of their scores in GMAT and a personal interview. The results are available on ted.iift.ac.in.

How to download IIFT MBA 2019 results:

Go to ted.iift.ac.in

Click on MBA (IB) 2019-21

A pdf file will open

View results

Take a printout