IGNOU December Term End Exam 2017 Time Table released, check here

The IGNOU December Term End Exam 2017 Time Table has been released.

The exam will begin on 1 December 2017 and will continue till 23 December 2017. 'Students of MCA/ BCA/ BLIS/ MLIS/ PGDLAN programme may contact their Regional Centre for venue and schedule of Practical Examination,' reads the official notification. Online registration for the examination was done till 31 October 2017 without late fees. Those candidates who have not downloaded their admit card yet, must download it at the earliest.

The hall tickets are available on the university's official website for download and candidates would need their enrollment number to download the same. A candidate must download their admit card immediately as the schedule for the exam for their opted subjects will be available only through the admit card. The IGNOU Hall Tickets are available on the University website www.ignou.ac.in.

OneIndia News