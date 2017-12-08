IFSC codes, names of over 1200 SBI branches changed: Know new codes here

The State Bank of India (SBI) has changed the names and IFSC codes of more than 1200 of its branches.

The bank has also published on its website the full list of all those branches whose names and codes have been changed.

Click here to know the new branch names and codes.

It important for customers to know new codes to do RTGS and NEFT transfers. Even online transactions ask for IFSC codes.

IFSC is short for Indian Financial System Code and represents the 11 digit character that you can usually see on your bank's cheque leaves, or other bank-sponsored material. This 11 character code helps identify the individual bank branches that participate in the various online money transfer options like NEFT and RTGS.

OneIndia News