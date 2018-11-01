If Ram temple is not constructed in India, will it be built in Pak?, asks Congress MLA

Bengaluru, Nov 1: Karnataka Congress MLA and former minister Roshan Baig Thursday asked if a Ram temple was not constructed in India, "will it be built in Pakistan" and said Muslims respected the sentiments of their "Hindu brothers".

Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for alleged attempts to bring an ordinance on the Ram temple issue, Baig questioned as to what the saffron party-led government at the Centre was doing for the last four-and-a-half years.

Baig also admitted having made a reported statement that Indian Muslims were not opposed to the construction of a Ram temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

"Because of the election atmosphere in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, suddenly they (BJP) have started talking about the Ram temple and because of the 2019 Lok Sabha election, they are talking...," he told PTI.

"When the matter is before the court, they are talking about an ordinance. What the hell were they doing for the last four-and-a-half years?" the Congress MLA asked. "Now, because of the hike in fuel prices, effects of the GST, demonetisation, unemployment...as people are not happy, the BJP wants to play up this temple issue.

We are fed up of this," he added. The chorus for bringing a law to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya is growing louder among the Sangh Parivar, following the Supreme Court's decision to defer the hearing on the Ram Janmabhoomi land dispute case till January.

"I had said, again I repeat, (if) Ram mandir is not constructed in India, will it be constructed in Pakistan? We respect the sentiments of our Hindu brothers," Baig said.

"Enough is enough. Do not try to polarise the society before elections. I want Hindus and Muslims to live peacefully. How long will this (issue) drag on?," he asked.

PTI