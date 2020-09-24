If public wants I may enter politics: Ex-Bihar DGP Pandey

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Sep 24: Gupteshwar Pandey, the ex-Bihar DGP was among those who publicly came front over the case of death of the actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Pandey's words were visibly against Shiv Sena, the party which got country's flake over the case.

On the criticism of him joining politics the ex-DGP on Thursday told it's not acceptable to some.

"It'll obviously happen as I've no godfather. I don't have a political background. We used to do farming & rear cattle. I've come from there. It's not acceptable to some".

"People are coming to me in large numbers, telling me that if I wish to enter politics then I should contest election from their district. Everyone is very close to me. It'll be a decision by public. If they want me to, then I may enter politics".

Earlier he said "I have not joined any political party as of now and I have not taken any decision on it yet. As far as social work is concerned, I can do it without entering politics too".

Reports say that Pandey is likely to contest the forthcoming Bihar elections from Buxar. He was reportedly assured a ticket by the BJP.

Meanwhile after the announcment , Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut lashed out at the BJP for allegedly using the DGP to fulfil its political agenda against Maharashtra in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

The additional charge of Bihar DGP has been given to DGP, Home Guards, S K Singhal.

Pandey had recently made remarks on the Sushant Singh Rajput case. He was critical of the Mumbai Police and also sparked a controversy when he said that Rhea Chakraborty did not have the stature to comment on the Chief Minister of the state, Nitish Kumar.

Pandey had in 2014 applied for VRS in 2014.

However, he was not given a ticket from the Buxar Lok Sabha seat, following which he withdrew his application.