WB elections 2021: PM Modi lauds BJP candidate who works as house help, says she is example in politics

Vote for PM Modi if you want schemes, for TMC if you prefer scams: Amit Shah

If 30 per cent Muslims unite in India, four Pakistans will be created: TMC leader Sheikh Alam

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Kolkata, Mar 25: Ahead of the West Bengal election 2021, several controversial statements from the political leaders cutting across all the party lines have come to the fore. The recent one comes from Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Alam who was heard about breaking India.

Addressing TMC supporters in Basa para, Nanoor, in Birbhum area, the TMC leader said that if 30 per cent of the Muslim population come together then we can create four new Pakistans.

"We are 30 per cent and they are 70 per cent. They will come to power with the support of 70 per cent, they should be ashamed. If our Muslim population moves to one side then we can create 4 new Pakistans. Where will 70 per cent of the population go?" the TMC leader said.

Vote for PM Modi if you want schemes, for TMC if you prefer scams: Amit Shah

Sheikh made the comments while campaigning for TMC candidate Bidhan Chandra Majhi who is contesting from Nanoor (SC) Birbhum.

However, the BJP has strongly reacted to Sheikh's statements, saying that the TMC leaders are making such comments due to Mamata Banerjee's appeasement politics. BJP leader Amit Malviya accused the TMC chief of reducing the majority community in the state to second grade citizens.

Taking to Twitter, Malviya said, "TMC leaders like Sheikh Alam have the audacity to dream of 4 Pakistan because of Mamata Banerjee's brazen appeasement politics over the last 10 years. She reduced the majority community in WB to second grade citizens, where they had to seek court approval even for Durga visarjan!."

BJP has repeatedly accused the Banerjee led regime of playing appeasement politics and favouring the minority community.