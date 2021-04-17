ICU beds, oxygen, Remdesivir decreasing sharply in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 17: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that the national capital is fast running out of beds, oxygen and the life-saving drug Remdesivir as it recorded an unprecedented 24,000 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

"In the last 24 hours, there have been around 24,000 cases. A day before, there were around 19,000 cases. So the tally spiked only in a matter of 24 hours," Arvind Kejriwal said in a televised address.

"We don't know whether this is the peak of the pandemic in the Capital. The cases are rising. Every state has a threshold of medical facilities. Delhi too has its limit and we have reports of shortage of beds, oxygen, Remdesivir in the city," Kejriwal said.

"We will keep a close eye on the situation for some days. If the situation deteriorates, we will take whatever step is needed to save your lives," Kejriwal added.

"In a few days, we will be able to add around 6,000 oxygen beds. Around 1,300 beds are being arranged at Yamuna Sports Complex and Commonwealth Games, Rada Soami facility will get 2,500 beds now and 2,500 later. Around 2,100 oxygen beds have been pooled as hotels and banquets are being linked with hospitals," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal said the Centre, in November, had granted 4,100 beds for Covid, but now when the situation is more precarious, only 1,800 beds in central government hospitals have been allotted for Covid-19 treatment.