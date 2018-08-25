  • search

ICSI CS result 2018 declared, steps to check

    New Delhi, Aug 24: The ICSI CS result 2018 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    ICSI has also released a list with toppers' names, and an all India provisional merit list of the ICSI and the candidates' subject-wise marks. Tanu Garg has topped the exam, Devansh Sanjaybhai Shah and Nishant Ketan Chothani stand at second and third positions.

    In the December 2017 exam, the pass percentage of executive programme was 7.61 per cent (module I) and 10.25 per cent for (module II), while it stood at 8.05 per cent (module I), 19.39 per cent (module II) and 14.96 per cent (module III) for professional programme. If a candidate does not get the physical copy of the statement for the professional programme within 30 days of the declaration of the ICSE result, they can contact the institute at exam@icsi.edu along with their details. The results are available on icsi.edu.

    How to check ICSI CS result 2018:

    • Go to icsi.edu
    • Click on 'Result and Download E-Mark Sheet' link
    • A new link will open
    • Enter your roll number
    • View result
    • Take a printout

