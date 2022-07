JEE Main Result 2022 Session 1 result out, here's how to check your scorecard

ICSE Class 10 results to be declared tomorrow

New Delhi, July 16: The Class 10 results of the Indian School Certificate Examinations (ICSE) will be declared on Sunday at 5 pm.

The results of the ICSE will be made available on the Careers Portal of the CISCE on the website of the CISCE and through SMS, a statement from the board said.

ICSE Class 10th result to be declared tomorrow at 5 pm pic.twitter.com/mjE0fUP8MR — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2022