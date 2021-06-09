India reports 92,596 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Coronavirus more likely to spread indoors through maskless interaction

ICMR study finds Covaxin effective against Delta, Beta Covid-19 variants

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 09: Researchers at the Indian Council of Medical Research(ICMR) - National Institute of Virology (NIV) found that Bharat Biotech developed COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, neutralises multiple variants of SARS-CoV-2 and effectively works against the the Delta (B.1.617.2) and Beta (B.1.351) variants of SARS-CoV-2, which causes the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The paper, which is yet to be peer-reviewed, is titled - "Neutralization against B.1.351 and B.1.617.2 with sera of COVID-19 recovered cases and vaccinees of BBV152.''

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin has received Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) for COVID-19 treatment in India and in several countries across the globe with another 60 in the process.

"ICMR study shows Covaxin neutralises against multiple variants of SARS-CoV-2 and effectively neutralises the double mutant strain as well," the ICMR tweeted.

WHO: High vaccination rates can help reduce risk of coronavirus variants

ICMR-National Institute of Virology has successfully isolated and cultured multiple variants of concern of SARS-CoV-2 virus: B.1.1.7 (the UK variant), B.1.1.28 (Brazil variant ) and B.1.351 (South Africa variant).

ICMR-NIV has demonstrated the neutralisation potential of Covaxin against the UK variant and Brazil variant, the apex health research body said.

ICMR-NIV recently has been successful in isolating and culturing the double mutant strain B.1.617 SARS-CoV-2 identified in certain regions of India and several other countries, the ICMR stated.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, June 9, 2021, 16:52 [IST]