  • search

ICAR AIEEA 2018 result delayed, here is why

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, Sep 1: The ICAR AIEEA 2018 result has been delayed. The results are unlikely to be declared soon in view of the Kerala High Court issuing a stay.

    ICAR AIEEA 2018 result delayed, here is why

    The entrance exam result was earlier scheduled to release on August 30. On August 21, the Kerala High Court stayed the declaration of results for three weeks as aspirants from the state could not sit for the test due to flood. The re-examination was held on August 18 and 19. The entrance exam was initially scheduled to be conducted on June 22 and 23, 2018.

    Two candidates, Amal C T and Adarsh KC, had filed a petition that many aspirants could not attend the entrance exam held on August 18 and 19, when Kerala was experiencing heavy rain. The petitioners submitted before the high court that the ICAR even ignored the appeal by the state government and went ahead with the decision to hold the exam for courses in various institutes including Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) and Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT). The results once declared will be available on icarexam.net.

    Read more about:

    nicaragua icar results

    Story first published: Saturday, September 1, 2018, 11:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 1, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue