ICAR AIEEA 2018 result declared, how to check

New Delhi, Sep 9: The ICAR AIEEA 2018 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The declaration of the result was delayed in the wake of the Kerala High Court issuing a stay. ICAR Result 2018 had been stayed as some students were unable to appear for the re-examination on August 18 and 19 in Kerala. The results were earlier expected to be released on August 30, 2018.

The entrance exam result was earlier scheduled to release on August 30. On August 21, the Kerala High Court stayed the declaration of results for three weeks as aspirants from the state could not sit for the test due to flood. The re-examination was held on August 18 and 19. The entrance exam was initially scheduled to be conducted on June 22 and 23, 2018.

Two candidates, Amal C T and Adarsh KC, had filed a petition that many aspirants could not attend the entrance exam held on August 18 and 19, when Kerala was experiencing heavy rain. The petitioners submitted before the high court that the ICAR even ignored the appeal by the state government and went ahead with the decision to hold the exam for courses in various institutes including Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) and Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT). The results are available on icarexam.net.

How to check ICAR AIEEA 2018 result:

Go to icarexam.net

Click on the results link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download result

Take a printout