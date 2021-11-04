IBPS SO Recruitment: Direct link to register

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 04: The IBPS SO Recruitment registration has begun. More details are available on the official website.

The last date to apply is November 23 2021. This who aspire to join any of the Participating Banks listed (A) as one of the Specialist Officers' post should register for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP SPL-XI).

There would be an online exam held in two phases. Those who qualify in the online preliminary exam will have to appear for the online main exam. Those who qualify will be called for the Common Interview to be conducted by the Participating Banks coordinated by the Nodal Bank. To apply log in to ibps.in.

Story first published: Thursday, November 4, 2021, 11:41 [IST]