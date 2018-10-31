IBPS PO Prelims result 2018 declared, here is how to check

New Delhi, Oct 31: The IBPS PO Prelims result 2018 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination are advised to note that the result is not confirmed for today. However, as per past trends, the results may release today. Usually the results are announced between 12 and 3 pm. The results once declared will be available on ibps.in.

How to check IBPS PO Prelims result 2018:

Go to ibps.in

Click on the View result status of CRP PO Preliminary examinations 2018

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Take a printout