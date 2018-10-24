  • search

IBPS PO prelims 2018 result expected this week

By
    New Delhi, Oct 24: The IBPS PO prelims 2018 result will be declared soon. Once declared the results for the same will be available on the official website.

    IBPS PO Mains 2018 would be conducted on November 18, 2018. The results are expected this week.

    Candidates to please note that the online preliminary examination was conducted on October 13 and 14 across centres. The results were earlier expected to be released by October 30, 2018. However, the sources are suggesting that the results may be released by end of this week on the official website ibps.in.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 24, 2018, 9:42 [IST]
