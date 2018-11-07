IBPS PO 2019 vacancy details, how to apply for 1,599 posts

New Delhi, Nov 7: The IBPS PO 2019 Online registration has begun. More details are also available on the official website.

Candidates will be allowed to take a printout of the application form till December 11, 2018. The registration is the first phase of IBPS SO 2018 selection which is being held for selecting candidates for 1,599 vacancies in Specialist Officers' cadre posts. The IBPS PO online examination (Preliminary and Main) for the next Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for selection of personnel in Specialist Officers' cadre posts in the participating organisations is tentatively scheduled in December 2018/ January 2019. More details are available on ibps.in.

IBPS SO 2019 Recruitment: Vacancy Details

Total Number of Posts: 1599

Marketing Officer: 302 posts

HR/ Personnel Officer: 81 posts

Law Officer: 75 posts

Rajbhasha Adhikari: 69 posts

Agricultural Field Officer: 853 posts

IT Officer: 219 posts

IBPS RRB Officer Score Card Released; Officer Scale 1 Interview List Out

IBPS SO Recruitment 2019: Know How to Apply

Follow the steps given here to apply for the IBPS SO recruitment:

Step I: Go to IBPS official website: www.ibps.in

Step II: Click on the CWE Specialist Officer tab.

Step III: In the new window, click on the apply link.

Step IV: You will be redirected to the application portal where you will have to first register by providing your email id and phone number.

Step V: A provisional registration number and password will be sent to the registered email id and phone number. Use this to login to the application portal.

Step VI: Complete the application form and make application fee payment.

Step VII: After application completion, print a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.