    IBPS Clerk Prelims result 2018 declared, how to check

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 4: The IBPS Clerk prelims result 2018 has beeen declared. The results are available on the official website.

    IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2018 to be declared anytime soon; How to check?

    The website was facing some problems as soon as the results were declared. This was due to heavy load on the server.

    The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) holds exams to recruit probationary officers and clerks for the PSU banks. The IBPS had announced a total of 7275 vacancies for the Clerk recruitment this year.

    The IBPS Clerk main examination will be held on January 20, 2019. Those who clear the prelims will be eligible to appear in the mains. After announcing the result, IBPS will release the score after a few days.

    How to check IBPS Clerk prelims result 2018:

    • Keep your exams deatils such as roll number/registration no. ready.
    • Visit the official website of IBPS - ibps.in
    • Click on the Clerk prelims results link given on the homepage
    • Click on the results link on the page which opens after step 3.
    • Enter your exam registration details on the next page
    • Submit the details and check your results

