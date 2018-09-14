IBPS Clerk 2019 recruitment: Notification released, check tentative dates

New Delhi, Sep 14: The IBPS Clerk 2018 recruitment notification has been released. The notification released is for 7,260 posts and more details are available on the official website.
The online registration for the Clerk recruitment exam begins on September 18, 2018, and will continue till October 10, 2018.
The Clerk recruitment exam will be held in two phases: preliminary and main. The who clear the preliminary examination will become eligible to appear in the Main. After Mains result, a provisional allotment list will be released for participating banks.
The IBPS Clerk preliminary examination will be conducted on December 8, 9, 15 and 16. The result of the prelim is expected to be declared in the month of December 2018 or January 2019.
The mains will be conducted on January 20, 2019. The provisional allotment list of banks is likely to be released in the month of April 2019.
The candidates should note that all the above-mentioned dates are tentative. The candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of IBPS for latest updates.
IBPS Clerk 2018 Tentative schedule:
Online registration including Edit/
Modification of Application by candidates: 18.09.2018 to 10.10.2018
Payment of Application Fees/
Intimation Charges (Online): 18.09.2018 to 10.10.2018
Download of call letters for Pre- Exam
Training: November 18
Conduct of pre-exam training: November 26 to December 1
One exam preliminary: 08.12.2018, 09.12.2018,
15.12.2018 & 16.12.2018
Result of online preliminary: December 2018/January 2019
Download of Call letter for
Online exam - Main: Jan 2019
Online examination: January 20 2019
Provisional allotment: April 2019
Relaxation of upper age limit:
SC/ST: 5 years
OBC (Non creamy layer): 3 years
Persons with disabilities: 10 years
Ex servicemen/disabled exservicemen: actual period of service rendered in the
defence forces + 3 years
(8 years for Disabled Ex-Servicemen
belonging to SC/ST) subject to a
maximum age limit of 50 years
Widows, divorced women and women
legally separated from their husbands
who have not remarried: 9 years
Persons ordinarily domiciled in the
State of Jammu & Kashmir during
the period 01.01.1980 to 31.12.1989: 5 years
Persons affected by 1984 riots: 5 years
Regular employees of the
Union Carbide Factory, Bhopal
retrenched from service
(Applicable to Madhya Pradesh state only): 5 years