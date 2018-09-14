  • search

IBPS Clerk 2019 recruitment: Notification released, check tentative dates

By Vikash Aiyappa
    New Delhi, Sep 14: The IBPS Clerk 2018 recruitment notification has been released. The notification released is for 7,260 posts and more details are available on the official website.

    The online registration for the Clerk recruitment exam begins on September 18, 2018, and will continue till October 10, 2018.

    IBPS Clerk 2019 recruitment: Notification released, check tentative dates

    The Clerk recruitment exam will be held in two phases: preliminary and main. The who clear the preliminary examination will become eligible to appear in the Main. After Mains result, a provisional allotment list will be released for participating banks.

    The IBPS Clerk preliminary examination will be conducted on December 8, 9, 15 and 16. The result of the prelim is expected to be declared in the month of December 2018 or January 2019.

    The mains will be conducted on January 20, 2019. The provisional allotment list of banks is likely to be released in the month of April 2019.

    The candidates should note that all the above-mentioned dates are tentative. The candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of IBPS for latest updates.

    IBPS Clerk 2018 Tentative schedule:

    Online registration including Edit/
    Modification of Application by candidates: 18.09.2018 to 10.10.2018

    Payment of Application Fees/
    Intimation Charges (Online): 18.09.2018 to 10.10.2018

    Download of call letters for Pre- Exam
    Training: November 18

    Conduct of pre-exam training: November 26 to December 1

    One exam preliminary: 08.12.2018, 09.12.2018,
    15.12.2018 & 16.12.2018

    Result of online preliminary: December 2018/January 2019

    Download of Call letter for
    Online exam - Main: Jan 2019

    Online examination: January 20 2019

    Provisional allotment: April 2019

    Relaxation of upper age limit:

    SC/ST: 5 years

    OBC (Non creamy layer): 3 years

    Persons with disabilities: 10 years

    Ex servicemen/disabled exservicemen: actual period of service rendered in the
    defence forces + 3 years
    (8 years for Disabled Ex-Servicemen
    belonging to SC/ST) subject to a
    maximum age limit of 50 years

    Widows, divorced women and women
    legally separated from their husbands
    who have not remarried: 9 years

    Persons ordinarily domiciled in the
    State of Jammu & Kashmir during
    the period 01.01.1980 to 31.12.1989: 5 years

    Persons affected by 1984 riots: 5 years

    Regular employees of the
    Union Carbide Factory, Bhopal
    retrenched from service
    (Applicable to Madhya Pradesh state only): 5 years

    Story first published: Friday, September 14, 2018, 17:30 [IST]
