IBPS Clerk 2019 recruitment: Notification released, check tentative dates

New Delhi, Sep 14: The IBPS Clerk 2018 recruitment notification has been released. The notification released is for 7,260 posts and more details are available on the official website.

The online registration for the Clerk recruitment exam begins on September 18, 2018, and will continue till October 10, 2018.

The Clerk recruitment exam will be held in two phases: preliminary and main. The who clear the preliminary examination will become eligible to appear in the Main. After Mains result, a provisional allotment list will be released for participating banks.

The IBPS Clerk preliminary examination will be conducted on December 8, 9, 15 and 16. The result of the prelim is expected to be declared in the month of December 2018 or January 2019.

The mains will be conducted on January 20, 2019. The provisional allotment list of banks is likely to be released in the month of April 2019.

The candidates should note that all the above-mentioned dates are tentative. The candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of IBPS for latest updates.

IBPS Clerk 2018 Tentative schedule:

Online registration including Edit/

Modification of Application by candidates: 18.09.2018 to 10.10.2018

Payment of Application Fees/

Intimation Charges (Online): 18.09.2018 to 10.10.2018

Download of call letters for Pre- Exam

Training: November 18

Conduct of pre-exam training: November 26 to December 1

One exam preliminary: 08.12.2018, 09.12.2018,

15.12.2018 & 16.12.2018

Result of online preliminary: December 2018/January 2019

Download of Call letter for

Online exam - Main: Jan 2019

Online examination: January 20 2019

Provisional allotment: April 2019

Relaxation of upper age limit:

SC/ST: 5 years

OBC (Non creamy layer): 3 years

Persons with disabilities: 10 years

Ex servicemen/disabled exservicemen: actual period of service rendered in the

defence forces + 3 years

(8 years for Disabled Ex-Servicemen

belonging to SC/ST) subject to a

maximum age limit of 50 years

Widows, divorced women and women

legally separated from their husbands

who have not remarried: 9 years

Persons ordinarily domiciled in the

State of Jammu & Kashmir during

the period 01.01.1980 to 31.12.1989: 5 years

Persons affected by 1984 riots: 5 years

Regular employees of the

Union Carbide Factory, Bhopal

retrenched from service

(Applicable to Madhya Pradesh state only): 5 years